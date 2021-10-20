Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 102,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $55.07.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

