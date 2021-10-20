DDKoin (DDK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $34,350.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $980,450.73 and approximately $34,350.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00061050 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007125 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005189 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003133 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003318 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DDKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.