Short Interest in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Decreases By 23.4%

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Population Health Investment during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Population Health Investment during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Population Health Investment during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Population Health Investment during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHIC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,235. Population Health Investment has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

