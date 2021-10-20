Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Gap Down to $3.08

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $3.00. Smart Share Global shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

