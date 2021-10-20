Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.07 Million

Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report sales of $196.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $217.79 million and the lowest is $167.50 million. Vail Resorts reported sales of $131.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.92.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total transaction of $335,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTN traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $347.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,624. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 129.67 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.85. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $227.34 and a 52 week high of $353.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.34%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.