Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.71.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB stock traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $233.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,757. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.18 and a 200-day moving average of $190.64. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.