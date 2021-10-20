Terra (LUNA) Trading 13% Higher This Week

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $16.24 billion and approximately $1.09 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $40.40 or 0.00061050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 970,949,261 coins and its circulating supply is 401,924,229 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

