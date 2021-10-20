Crowd Machine (CMCT) Achieves Market Cap of $61,007.82

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded up 54.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $61,007.82 and approximately $6,864.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. One Crowd Machine coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00041072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.96 or 0.00190351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00092595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Crowd Machine Coin Profile

Crowd Machine (CRYPTO:CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com . Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

