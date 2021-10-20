Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Up 6.6%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) shot up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.39. 7,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 579,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CURV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.03.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

