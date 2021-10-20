Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.49

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 75354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Liberty Global by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 150,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Liberty Global by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Global by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Liberty Global by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.