Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 9,426 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after buying an additional 6,109,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,779,000 after purchasing an additional 241,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,924,000 after purchasing an additional 482,384 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in International Paper by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,978,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,584,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IP shares. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

International Paper stock opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. International Paper has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $65.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

