M&T Bank Corp Sells 9,231 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $34,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $138,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total value of $5,828,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 792,528 shares of company stock valued at $207,764,621 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $292.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.38 and a 200-day moving average of $245.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $295.53.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

