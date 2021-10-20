Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,332,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $518.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.71. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $529.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.78.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

