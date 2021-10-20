HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Trading Up 5.5%

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)’s stock price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $131.22 and last traded at $131.22. Approximately 1,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 89,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCI shares. Truist lifted their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the second quarter worth about $25,920,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter worth about $13,448,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter worth about $6,538,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter worth about $4,632,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter worth about $3,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

