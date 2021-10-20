HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Trading Up 5.5%

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)’s stock price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $131.22 and last traded at $131.22. Approximately 1,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 89,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.40.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCI shares. Truist lifted their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the second quarter worth about $25,920,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter worth about $13,448,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter worth about $6,538,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter worth about $4,632,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter worth about $3,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.
HCI Group Company Profile (NYSE:HCI)
HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.
