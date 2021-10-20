Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Trading Up 5.8%

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) was up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.43 and last traded at $60.29. Approximately 2,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 269,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total transaction of $2,096,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $88,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,246. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

