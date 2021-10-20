International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after buying an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after buying an additional 891,596 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after buying an additional 883,128 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $127.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.52.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

