Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pinterest by 35.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Pinterest by 46.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503,966 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average is $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $1,612,949.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $4,149,089.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,089.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,556 shares of company stock worth $33,248,683 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

