Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,940,241 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 746,340 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.69% of Performance Food Group worth $239,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,605 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $121,822,000 after buying an additional 172,661 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,278 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 47.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,469 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 277,240 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,572 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,825. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 162.10 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.