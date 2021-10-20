Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 196,999 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,308,413 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,999 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $266,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of -73.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

