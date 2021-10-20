Marietta Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $48,389,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 517.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,490,000 after acquiring an additional 399,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 137.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,763,000 after acquiring an additional 351,666 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,065,000 after acquiring an additional 306,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 71.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 669,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,455,000 after acquiring an additional 278,228 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $102.58 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

