United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,698 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $4,055,116.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,876,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock valued at $124,296,436 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APO opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $75.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

