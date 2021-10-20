UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in September

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 123,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSE:UNF traded down $15.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.57 and a 200-day moving average of $221.98. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $160.70 and a 1 year high of $258.86.
In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
UniFirst Company Profile
UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.
