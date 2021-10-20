UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in September

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 123,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:UNF traded down $15.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.57 and a 200-day moving average of $221.98. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $160.70 and a 1 year high of $258.86.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 692.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

