Taconic Capital Advisors LP Acquires New Stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,030,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,006,000.

Shares of JUGGU remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,555. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

