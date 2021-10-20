Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Bought by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Deluxe worth $10,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Deluxe in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Deluxe by 289.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Deluxe in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DLX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.57. 2,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,510. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.68. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.32.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

