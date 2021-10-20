The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,072 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $191,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,054,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $655,313,000 after buying an additional 24,412 shares during the period. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.9% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.1% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 204,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $358.78. 81,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,856,544. The company has a market capitalization of $378.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $358.09.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.61.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.