Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,900,000 Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,945,000. Ascendis Pharma A/S comprises approximately 4.3% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.53% of Ascendis Pharma A/S as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.51. The company had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,601. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $183.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.68.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

