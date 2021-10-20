Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Syndax Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.9% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $51,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,488,000 after buying an additional 513,163 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 93,451 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 140,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,207,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

In other news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $476,765.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $92,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,045. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,998. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $882.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

