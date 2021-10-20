Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 140,000 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. Kura Oncology makes up 1.5% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.24% of Kura Oncology worth $86,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 980,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 239,114 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 39.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 710,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after buying an additional 201,919 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 13.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 20.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

KURA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

KURA traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.57. 2,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,616. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.