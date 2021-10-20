Royal Bank of Canada Raises Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $171.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research started coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

DOV stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.97. 10,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,539. Dover has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $176.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.20 and its 200-day moving average is $156.94. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135,727 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Dover by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,387,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,411,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,633,000 after buying an additional 18,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

