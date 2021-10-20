AXIS Token (AXIS) Price Down 20.1% This Week

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last week, AXIS Token has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One AXIS Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. AXIS Token has a market cap of $9.53 million and $121,712.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00041017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.00189956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00092959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

About AXIS Token

AXIS is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 323,223,204 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

AXIS Token Coin Trading

