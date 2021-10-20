Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Holdings Increased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 863,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. Callaway Golf makes up approximately 1.5% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $29,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

NYSE:ELY traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $27.62. 15,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,443. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.10.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.