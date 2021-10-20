Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Purchased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 473.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,042,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860,899 shares during the period. Oportun Financial accounts for approximately 1.0% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $20,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oportun Financial by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,952,000 after purchasing an additional 326,941 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,414,000 after acquiring an additional 72,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after acquiring an additional 49,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Oportun Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Oportun Financial by 467.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 364,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

In related news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $829,185. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

OPRT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.98. 796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,010. The stock has a market cap of $700.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07. Oportun Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.29 million. Analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.