Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Position Lifted by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 863,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. Callaway Golf comprises approximately 1.5% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $29,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

ELY traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,443. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

