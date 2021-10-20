Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunlight Financial.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SUNL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUNL traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. 19,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,063. Sunlight Financial has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

