Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 423,802 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 95.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,802 shares during the period. InfuSystem comprises about 0.9% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $18,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 48.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 3.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 12.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in InfuSystem by 28.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,679. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $24.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 15.22%. Research analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFU. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

