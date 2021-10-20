NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Short Interest Update

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 854,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 671,400 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.2 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of NeuroPace stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 19.24 and a quick ratio of 18.32.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.49 million. Analysts anticipate that NeuroPace will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,219,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,084,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,582,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,959,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,946,000. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

