Short Interest in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Rises By 25.8%

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the September 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $364,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $310,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.77. 45,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,720. The company has a market capitalization of $767.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.98. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

ARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

