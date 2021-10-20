Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 423,802 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,802 shares during the quarter. InfuSystem accounts for about 0.9% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $18,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 1,365.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 133,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 40,155 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 20.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,679. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. InfuSystem had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 38.26%. Research analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

InfuSystem Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

