Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Liberum Capital lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 95 to GBX 80. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Accrol Group traded as low as GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47), with a volume of 7408290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.95 ($0.59).

In related news, insider Dan Wright acquired 232,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £99,999.94 ($130,650.56).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.98. The company has a market capitalization of £114.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36.

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

