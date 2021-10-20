Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires 221,221 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,221 shares during the period. Par Pacific comprises 1.0% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Par Pacific worth $20,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 18.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

In other Par Pacific news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PARR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.32. 3,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,838. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a market cap of $982.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.