SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.53

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.53 and last traded at $56.53, with a volume of 54844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,677 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.