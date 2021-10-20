Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Short Interest Up 25.8% in September

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the September 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 720,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SI shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.11.

Shares of SI stock traded up $13.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.48. The company had a trading volume of 48,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,051. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $187.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.51 and its 200 day moving average is $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,724.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,381.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,429,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after purchasing an additional 498,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,015,000 after purchasing an additional 261,980 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,749,000 after acquiring an additional 983,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,316,000 after buying an additional 409,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

