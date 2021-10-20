Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) to Hold

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Plains All American Pipelines strong presence in the Permian Basin, cost-saving initiatives and impressive credit profile of customers will support its operations over the long term. The firm’s systematic capital expenditures and focus on expanding existing pipelines in resource-rich regions and developing new pipeline projects is expected to boost operations. The firm continues to expand operation through JVs. Units of the firm have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the firm’s pipeline tariff volumes were adversely impacted by extreme weather in Texas during February. The firm's operating expenses can increase to meet stringent regulations and implement safety measures for protecting employees. Excess pipeline capacity in some major production regions might lower the demand for its midstream services.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PAA. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 89,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 2.31. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 35,032,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,969,000 after purchasing an additional 459,082 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,943,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862,532 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,945,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,136,000 after purchasing an additional 297,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,245,000 after buying an additional 2,332,642 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,729,000 after buying an additional 3,483,074 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

