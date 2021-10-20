Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Declines By 19.3%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of PMF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,332. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
