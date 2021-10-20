Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Declines By 19.3%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of PMF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,332. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

