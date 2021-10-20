K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Earns Buy Rating from National Bankshares

National Bankshares reiterated their buy rating on shares of K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$11.75 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KNT. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.21.

KNT traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.11. The company had a trading volume of 204,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 47.72. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$9.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.74.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that K92 Mining will post 0.5268215 earnings per share for the current year.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

