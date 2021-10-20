Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Issues Earnings Results

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.14. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercantile Bank stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

