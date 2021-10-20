SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average is $83.68. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

