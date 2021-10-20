Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:OMC traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.66. 72,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.55. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

