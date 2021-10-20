Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $157.83

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $157.83 and last traded at $157.81, with a volume of 39544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

