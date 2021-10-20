Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Gap Down to $52.36

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.36, but opened at $51.18. Synchrony Financial shares last traded at $50.34, with a volume of 27,923 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,092,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.